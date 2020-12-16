Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has appealed to Universities to sack unqualified, incompetent lecturers in order to improve on the quality of their graduates.

He said this on Tuesday in his address at the 32 convocation and 40th anniversary of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Nyesom Wike said there was no need retaining teachers without the right qualification and problem-solving research capabilities.

He said, for the universities to be reckoned internationally as serious citadels of learning, creativity and innovation, stakeholders must find the means to address the problem of declining quality of graduates.

Governor Wike further suggested that universities’ curriculum must begin to address the issues of skills, linkages to industries and relevant competences for job creation or self-employment.

“There is no use employing or keeping on the payroll teachers who do not possess the right qualification, competence, character and commitment to quality teaching and problem-solving research if our universities must improve on the quality of graduates they turn out”.

He said that the zeal to expand access to tertiary education informed the unprecedented investments that he had made since he assumed office in 2015 to upgrade and expand educational facilities in the state university.

He added that his administration completed and equipped long-abandoned buildings of faculties of Environmental Sciences, Management Sciences, Technical and Science Education, and Law in the university.

Governor Wike stated that his administration has also initiated the College of Medical Sciences for the institution and approved the conversion of the Braithwaite Memorial Hospital to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.

Mr. Wike said funds for the provision of necessary infrastructure and take-off of academic activities in the three new campuses of the university in Emohua, Ahoada and Etche local government areas of the state has been provided in the 2021 Budget.

“Our responsibility therefore is to ensure that this University develops into becoming one of the best tertiary institutions in the country to serve our people, our nation and mankind”, he said.

He congratulated His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, on his appointment and investiture as the new Chancellor of the University.

The governor revealed that he endorsed the recommendation for his appointment so as to help the university attain new heights as a university of values, high learning, research and service.

In his remarks, The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, disclosed that 5486 graduands were certified to be worthy in character and in learning.

He said 34 of the students, bagged first class while 209 others bagged Doctor of Philosophy.

Prof. Okogbule commended the governor for appointing Justice Bage as the fourth Chancellor and expressed hope that his wealth of experience would greatly impact on the affairs of the institution.