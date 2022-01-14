Incessant attacks on Shiroro communities as insane, unacceptable – Gov Sani Bello

Two communities in Shiroro local government area were reported to have been attacked recently when most of the villagers were on their farms to harvest their farm produce.

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello described the attack which occurred in Nakudna and Wurukuchi as insane and unacceptable.

The governor said the act was barbaric and inhumane, stressing that efforts would be intensified by government and security agencies to ensure that desperate terrorists, who are on the run, are captured and brought to justice.

While commiserating with the victims of the affected communities, Governor Bello said he shared in their pains and grief, promising that more decisive actions would be taken to guarantee the lives of the inhabitants of the communities.

He also stressed that the worrisome part of the security challenges is the inability of the farmers to harvest their farm produce which may likely trigger food scarcity in the state.

Governor Bello added that a coordinated and simultaneous attack on the terrorists by security agents in the affected states will go a long way towards achieving success.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed, quick recovery to those injured.

The attacks led to the killing of many, houses and food bans were also burnt.