In Shonekan, Nigeria loses a patriot – Governor Uzodimma 

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma is in pains over the sad news of the passing of former Head of State, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Shonekan, Head of Interim National Government between August 26 and November 17, 1993, reportedly died on Monday in Lagos, aged 85.

Chief Shonekan succeeded former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida and barely three months in office, was ousted in a palace coup by late Gen. Sani Abacha.

In a statement by Governor Uzodimma’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, the Governor said Chief Shonekan’s death was painful because in it, Nigeria has lost a patriot.

The Governor said Chief Shonekan was one of the Nigerian statesmen and legal luminary who believed in the unity, progress and development of the country and actually worked hard in private and public sector for the realisation of that dream.

Governor Uzodimma said Chief Shonekan’s legacy in United African Company (UAC) of Nigeria will always speak volume and that Nigerians will not forget in a hurry the reason he founded the Nigerian Economic Summit Group in 1994, an advocacy body and think tank for private sector-driven development of the Nigerian economy.

He regretted that the country has lost Chief Shonekan, a boardroom icon, when his fatherly and statesmanly pieces of advice were highly needed.

Governor Uzodimma specifically commiserated with the widow, Chief Mrs Margaret Shonekan, the entire Shonekan family, his friends and the Government and people of Ogun State over the loss.

The Governor, on behalf of his family and the people of Imo State, also condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians over the passing of Chief Shonekan and prayed God Almighty to grant the soul of the deceased a peaceful repose, and to those he left behind to mourn him, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.