The Burial of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and Other Military officers who died in Friday’s plane crash in Kaduna.

The 11 Military Officers including General Attahiru were interred at the Military Cemetery in Abuja after funerla service were held at the Protestant Church Headquarters Nigerian Airforce and Janazah prayers at the National Mosque.

Symphatisers and family members were in pensive mood through the course of the burial of the nations’ top Army Officer, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, his aides and the flight crew of the ill fated Aircraft that crashed on Friday in Kaduna..