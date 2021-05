Imo State government has procured more than one hundred security vehicles and gadgets for “operation search and flush” the state owned special security outfit to stem the spate of insecurity in the State.

While handing the vehicles to heads security agencies in the State, Governor Hope Uzodinma said Imo State will no longer be a safe haven to bandits and criminals as his administration will leave no stone unturned in stamping out criminality in the State.