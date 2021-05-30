A secret illegal oil depot has been discovered by operatives of the Imo State police at the timber market in Naze, Owerri north local government area of Imo state.

A statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer SP Bala Elkana, said the Command attached to Anti riot unit and Quick Intervention Team, uncovered an illegal depot where petroleum products are stored for onward transportation to locations targeted for attacks.

Bala said the Depot is made up of fourteen shops which are all piled up with the petroleum products. The products are suspected to have been obtained through bunkery.

One Tanker Truck with registration number GWA 568 AA was Intercepted discharging petroleum products into some drums and sacks using a Robin EY15 pumping machine. Both the truck and the pumping machine were recovered.

Six suspects were also arrested and investigation has commenced.

While commending the giant stride of the team, the Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Command to do away every criminal gang and cells in the State.