The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, a former member of the Imo State House of Assembly who represented Okigwe State Constituency, and a prominent chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)....

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, a former member of the Imo State House of Assembly who represented Okigwe State Constituency, and a prominent chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A disturbing video showing the former lawmaker in captivity has gone viral across various social media platforms, sparking public concern and calls for swift action.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, the command disclosed that tactical units have been deployed and are working collaboratively with other security agencies to ensure Ogbu’s safe rescue and the arrest of those responsible.

The police have appealed to members of the public to remain calm and vigilant, urging anyone with useful information to come forward and assist with the ongoing operation.

Authorities have reiterated their resolve to combat criminal activities in the state and ensure the safety and security of all residents.