The Imo State Police Command has dismantled a major child trafficking ring with the arrest of a 42-year-old woman, Ann Ngozi Enyenwa, from Umudim Ohekelem in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Okoye Henry ANIPR, said the arrest was made during a routine stop-and-search operation on 20th June 2025 along the Owerri-Aba Expressway.

Enyenwa was intercepted with 12 children whose poor physical condition raised immediate red flags.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the children, aged between 5 and 13, had been trafficked from different communities in Ngor-Okpala to Aba in Abia State, where they were forced into street begging.

During interrogation, Enyenwa allegedly confessed to being part of a wider trafficking network and claimed to be working for Shalom Motherless Babies Home located in Okenyi, Eche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

She also admitted that proceeds from the children’s begging activities were sent back to the facility.

The rescued children have been identified as: Chinyere Nnaralaeze (10), Favour Madufor (13), Ugochi Pius (13), Ifeanyi Pius (9), Favour Timothy (10), Solomon Ihechi Chinuike (7), Chinaza Madufor (10), Nneoma Timothy (9), Promise Maduenyenwa (5), Gospel Chibuike (9), Chinedu Maduenyiwa (11), and Chinonso Paul (10).