A four-man gang of kidnappers have been arrested by the police in Imo state over the abduction of a seventy six-year-old monarch and the secretary of Okigwe local government area.



The command also paraded a physically challenged person allegedly involved in the kidnap activities three years ago where a victim was killed despite paying a ransom.

The Police has proven to be a partner against crime and the establishment of the security outfit “Operation Search And Flush” is yielding positive results.