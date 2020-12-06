The Independent National electoral commission has declared the All progressives congress winner of the Saturday’s Senatorial by Election for Imo North but was unable to return any candidate of APC elected because of persisting court orders.

Declaring the results at the INEC headquarters in Owerri the Imo state capital, the returning officer Hakeem Adigun said the All progressives congress APC scored a total of 36,811 votes to beat its closest rival the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Emmanuel Okewulonu who scored a total of 31,903 votes.

The commission said the decision not to declare any candidate as winner of the APC is due to several Court orders authenticating the true candidate of the All progressives congress in the by-election.

It would be recalled that less than 24 hours to the by election, a Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri gave a judgment disqualifying Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the Candidate of the APC, and on same day, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja also disqualified Frank Ibezim from contesting the election on the grounds that he made a false statements and declarations in the affidavit and documents he submitted to the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission.