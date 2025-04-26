The Lawmaker representing Ideato federal constituency Ikenga Ugochinyere has called on the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, to immediately sanction those working against the interest of the party to avert imminent mass defection in the coming days

Addressing journalists at his country home at Akokwa in Ideato North Local government area, Imo State, the Lawmaker alleged plots by some members of the PDP to scuttle the convention of the party scheduled for August this year through frivolous court cases.

He called for immediate implementation of Tom Ikimi’s-led panel report to salvage the party from the hands of those he described as political merchants for have been using the party to transact business.