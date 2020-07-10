The Nigeria Immigration Service has stopped 58 doctors from travelling to the United Kingdom.

The doctors were stopped at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Friday.

The immigration said only two of the 58 doctors had valid entry visas to their destination country.

The Service said in a statement, that Section 31 subsection 2a and B of the Immigration Act, 2015, empowers the Comptroller General of the Immigration Service to prohibit departure of any person under the conditions stated in the Act.

The chartered flight approved for landing in Nigeria was allegedly to carry forty-two medical doctors for a training program, but they were fifty-eight in number.

The Immigration service said they were travelling against the federal Government’s directive on the restriction of international flights, unless for an essential reason as approved by the government..and they could come back with the Coronavirus, and spread it further, if allowed to go.