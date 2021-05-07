Nigerian immigration services have rescued 10 victims of human trafficking along the Babban Mutum border.

This now brings to a total of 33 victims rescued from the month of the match to date.

The suspects were attempting to cross the border to the Niger Republic en route to Libya without any travel documents.

The victims mostly females are lured to travel overseas in search of greener posture through dangerous roots but the majority don’t survive the risky trend.

The immigration service is warning the syndicate who are used along the border areas as agents to desist from doing so before the law caught up with them.