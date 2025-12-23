The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Kemi Nanna Nandap, has conferred new ranks on 39 senior officers recently elevated to the position of Comptroller of Immigration. The decoration ceremony was held on Tuesday at the NIS Technology Building in Abuja and was witnesse...

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Kemi Nanna Nandap, has conferred new ranks on 39 senior officers recently elevated to the position of Comptroller of Immigration.

The decoration ceremony was held on Tuesday at the NIS Technology Building in Abuja and was witnessed by family members, including spouses of the promoted officers, who joined the Comptroller-General in adorning them with their new insignia.

The officers were promoted from the rank of Deputy Comptroller of Immigration to Comptroller of Immigration. Although 46 officers were approved for the elevation, one reportedly died before the ceremony, while six others had retired from service and were therefore not decorated.

Among those promoted are Farouk Audu Umar, Olubu Kalu Ibe, Omoniwa David Adedeji, Abang O. Mary, Oladele G. Olubunmi, Mamman A. Richard, Ofeimum Osameke, Ige A. Rasak and Olaniyan I. Adebayo, among others.

Speaking at the event, Nandap said the promotions were merit-based, reflecting the officers’ dedication to duty and adherence to the core values that have continued to enhance the reputation of the Service locally and internationally.

She commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for keeping faith with their commitment to the welfare and career progression of NIS personnel.

The Comptroller-General also expressed appreciation to the families of the officers, noting that their support played a crucial role in sustaining the officers through the demands of service.

According to her, elevation in rank is neither automatic nor merely a product of long years in service, but the reward for loyalty, discipline and a strong sense of responsibility.

She encouraged officers who were not promoted in the current exercise to remain steadfast and committed to their duties, assuring them that opportunities for advancement would come.

Nandap further urged all personnel to continue to pursue excellence and to align themselves with ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“The NIS is going through reforms right now. I value your teamwork and support. Our focus is that our NIS should be comparable to any other anywhere in the world. The administration is focused on reforms and transformation. Our eyes must be on the ball …and we must not drop it.

“We must embrace 2026 with renewed vigour and passion. The passion must be tailored towards transformation with the deployment of cutting-edge technologies. The Single Travel Emergency Passport (STEP) that will come on stream next year must be delivered seamlessly. The biometric-based STEP would add impetus to e-Visa, e-Passport and other technology solutions we have already deployed for seamless experience,” Mrs. Nandap said.

The Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Human Resources Management at the NIS, Afolayan Ayeni, attributed the promotions to the dedication of President Tinubu and Minister of Interior Dr. Tunji-Ojo to the welfare of the Service’s officers and men.

He urged NIS personnel to renew their commitment to the Service’s mandate, emphasizing that promotion carries greater responsibilities for those elevated.