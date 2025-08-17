The Nigerian Immigration Service has deported 42 out of the 192 Chinese and Philippine nationals convicted for cyber terrorism and Ponzi scheme offences back to their home countries....

The Nigerian Immigration Service has deported 42 out of the 192 Chinese and Philippine nationals convicted for cyber terrorism and Ponzi scheme offences back to their home countries.

‎The first batch of deportees, who left Nigeria at exactly 2:00 p.m. On sunday local time, were among 759 persons arrested during a major raid on December 10, 2024, at Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

‎Other deportees will be airlifted to their home countries on Monday and Tuesday respectively .

‎They were handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service for deportation, upon conclusion of their sentences.

‎The syndicate had been operating a large-scale cyber fraud and Ponzi scheme before being rounded up in the joint operation.

‎Several of the charges included allegations of using fake identities online to defraud victims, training employees of Genting International Co. Limited in fraudulent practices, and other offences contrary to and punishable under the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

‎According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which prosecuted the cases, a total of 192 foreigners—comprising Chinese and Philippine nationals—were convicted in connection with the scam.

‎The EFCC explained that the charges highlighted serious crimes aimed at undermining Nigeria’s security and financial integrity.

‎In his reaction, the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, described the convictions and deportations as a milestone in Nigeria’s fight against cybercrime and financial fraud.

‎‎He reiterated the Commission’s resolve to intensify investigations, recover looted funds, and restore national dignity in line with President Bola Tinubu’s anti-corruption drive.

