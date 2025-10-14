President of the United States, Donald Trump has admitted he is uncertain about making heaven, even though he believes he has significantly improved the lives of many people. Trump made the comments during an interview at the White House, aired by Fox News on Monday. The exchange occurred when journ...

President of the United States, Donald Trump has admitted he is uncertain about making heaven, even though he believes he has significantly improved the lives of many people.

Trump made the comments during an interview at the White House, aired by Fox News on Monday.

The exchange occurred when journalist Peter Doocy revisited a previous remark by Trump about ending the war in Ukraine to “get into heaven.”

Doocy asked, “You had talked a couple of weeks ago, you were doing an interview, and you talked about how you hoped to end the war in Ukraine because it might help you get into heaven. How does this help? Does this help?”

Responding with a smile, Trump said, “I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven, OK? I really don’t.

“I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One.

READ ALSO: Trump Departs Israel For Egypt To Attend Leaders Summit on Gaza

“I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven,” he added.

Despite his uncertainty, Trump maintained that he takes satisfaction in the positive difference he believes he has made. “But I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people,” he said.

The remarks have since generated widespread reactions on social media.

Supporters have described them as characteristic of Trump’s humour and candidness, while critics see them as a reflection of his self-perception and moral outlook.