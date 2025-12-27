The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said he is the most abused politician in Nigeria after President Bola Tinubu, attributing the criticism he faces to his insistence on fairness and loyalty in political agreements. Wike made the remark on Saturday in Ochigba, Ahoada East...

Wike made the remark on Saturday in Ochigba, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, while addressing stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the local government.

The meeting formed part of activities marking an end-of-year thanksgiving service organised by a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, in his hometown.

According to the former Rivers State governor, his stance on honouring political agreements and ensuring that his supporters are not sidelined has often made him a target of attacks from opponents and critics.

He told party leaders that his commitment to standing by those who worked with him in building political structures was non-negotiable, stressing that he would always defend their interests, regardless of the backlash.

Wike urged PDP stakeholders in the area to remain united and focused, saying that internal cohesion was key to strengthening the party and advancing its political fortunes in Rivers State and beyond.

He said: “After Tinubu, the next most abused politician today is me. Why are they abusing me? Because they know that agreement is agreement.

“When we have agreed on something let’s implement it, if we can’t implement it, don’t even come for it.

“So for us, long before now we have agreed that we must make sure that we will continue to support Tinubu, that is the position you took and that is the position we are going to still take.”