Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike has addressed recent defections in Rivers State, declaring that himself and his supporters took the lead in the state’s support for President Bola Tinubu.

He made reference to his choice of which candidate to support in the 2023 Presidential Election during a meeting with political leaders and stakeholders of Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government Areas.

The event took place in Ochigba Community of Ahoada East LGA.

He hinted that from January 2026 the political activities in Rivers State would intensify and urged his supporters to remain calm.