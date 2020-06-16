Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said he is confident of emerging the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Ondo governorship election after receiving President Muhammadu Buhari’s blessings.

The Governor made this pronouncement after emerging from a meeting with the President at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday.



He expressed readiness to participate in the All Progressive Congress (APC) primaries in whatever form it comes, whether direct or indirect mode.

Also read: Akeredolu submits nomination form

Governor Akeredolu said he is sure his people will vote him in for a second term in office.