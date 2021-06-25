The Zamfara State command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has recovered fourteen bags of precious stones from illegal miners in the state

The items were recovered when troops of the solid minerals Defenders unit stormed an illegal Mining site in Sauna area of Talata Mafara local government area

A press statement signed by public relations officer of the command Aminu Ismail says the illegal mining site was raided Thursday Morning by troops

He says that the successes was recorded following a of tip off by some members of the public

According to him, the raid was in collaboration with the federal ministry of solid minerals development aimed at tackling illegal mining in the State.

“Our men (NSCDC) in collaboration with state office federal ministry of solid minerals development, acting on credible information raided mining site located at Sauna village of Talata Mafara local government and recovered fourteen bags of precious stones”. Aminu

“On reaching the site, the suspected illegal miners absconded and left behind fully loaded bags of precious stones,” which our men brought to the command”. he added

The Command enjoin residents of the state to always assist security personnel with useful information on illegal Mining activities in the state

He assures that men and officers of the command will continue to arrest anyone found Mining in the state, hence the federal government ban on mining activities in Zamfara is still in place

“We would not relent on our efforts in fighting the activities of illegal miners and bring them to book across the State and anyone caught in the act will face the full wrath of the law”.

This recovery is coming barely two weeks after the Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle inaugurated the state anti illegal Mining Committee to bring to halt activities of illegal miners in Zamfara