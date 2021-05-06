The Oyo-Osun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a total of 3,311 bags of rice, and 487 kegs Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol).

The Area comptroller of the Oyo-Osun command Adamu Abdulkadir disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The command, during its recent anti-smuggling activities, also seized 221 cartons of imported dry fish, 138 gallons of 10 litres of vegetable oil and 572 gallons of vegetable oil and other perishable items.

The Area comptroller of the agency also wants a renewed synergy between traditional leaders and relevant agencies in the socio-economic development and improvement of the security architecture of the states.

Adamu Abdulkadir, also reiterated that the command borders remain closed to any form of inward or outward trade.