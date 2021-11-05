Breaking News

Ikoyi Building Collapse: I didn’t sell land to VP Osinbajo – Michael Ade Ojo

Ikoyi Building Collapse: I didn't sell land to VP Osinbajo - Michael Ade Ojo Ikoyi Building Collapse: I didn't sell land to VP Osinbajo - Michael Ade Ojo

Chief Michael Ade Ojo, Elizade boss and a property developer, has denied media reports claiming he sold the land on which the 21 storey building that collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos was built.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to TVC News on Friday, the real easte mogul said he did not at anytime sell any landed property to the vice president nor owning the landed property.

He however, declared that he owns a property next to the collapsed building which he never sold or planned to sell to anyone.

Sahara Reporters had earlier published a report claiming the it has a photo proof of where the Vice President purchased the said property from Chief Ade Ojo.

But both Chief Ade Ojo and Vice President Osinbajo have openly denied the claim, with the vice president already instituting lega action against the media outfit.

 

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

45 power turbines down as grid loses 2,239mw to gas shortage

TVCN
Apr 21, 2017

Forty-five power turbines have been shut down due to gas supply constraints and technical issues, pointing…

More than 12,000 Nigerians repatriated from Libya in 2 years – NEMA

TVCN
Apr 3, 2019

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says 12,974 Nigerians have voluntarily (more…)

Nasarawa: Suspected Cases of Viral Hepatitis Kill Five

TVCN
Aug 30, 2017

No fewer than five people were said to have lost their lives to a disease suspected to be viral (more…)…

Lagos to close Apapa Dockyard road for Railway Project

TVCN
Jan 15, 2021

The Lagos State Government has announced that the Apapa Dock Yard Road will be temporarily closed from…

TVC News Special Reports

Osinbajo defies security threat, visits Maiduguri after B’Haram attack

08 Jun 2017 6.54 pm

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is in Maiduguri…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking Political News in Nigeria: Defend your party against critics - Governor Masari

Governor Masari charges APC members to defend party against critics

30 Aug 2021 1.37 pm

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari…

Continue reading

FG to support establishment of vocational colleges

22 Nov 2017 10.30 am

The federal government has promised to support…

Continue reading