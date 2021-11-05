Ikoyi Building Collapse: I didn’t sell land to VP Osinbajo – Michael Ade Ojo

Chief Michael Ade Ojo, Elizade boss and a property developer, has denied media reports claiming he sold the land on which the 21 storey building that collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos was built.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to TVC News on Friday, the real easte mogul said he did not at anytime sell any landed property to the vice president nor owning the landed property.

He however, declared that he owns a property next to the collapsed building which he never sold or planned to sell to anyone.

Sahara Reporters had earlier published a report claiming the it has a photo proof of where the Vice President purchased the said property from Chief Ade Ojo.

But both Chief Ade Ojo and Vice President Osinbajo have openly denied the claim, with the vice president already instituting lega action against the media outfit.