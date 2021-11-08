Breaking News

Ikoyi building collapse: Gov Bello condoles victims’ families, Lagos state

The Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the recent building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos State, which claimed the lives of over 40 people.

The governor also commiserated with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State government, and the people of Lagos over the tragic incident that claimed the lives of potential Nigerians.

 

Bello in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed sympathised with family of the victims and prayed God to grant the victims eternal rest.

He also prayed for quick recovery and healing for survivors of the unfortunate incident.

While describing the incident in Lagos as a national tragedy, Governor Bello applauded the Lagos State Government’s efforts to date in establishing the cause of the tragedy and preventing future occurrences.

The governor urged developers and operators in the built environment to ensure they use standard materials and thorough bred professionals in handling all building constructions in the country to avoid plunging the country into tragedies caused by building collapse.

Similarly, the governor also commiserated with families of the victims of the kerosene explosion in Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which also led to loss of lives.

Governor Bello while expressing sadness over the unfortunate incident, sympathised with the FCT Minister, Alhaji Muhammed Bello over the unfortunate tragedy.

