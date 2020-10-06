The Inspector General of Police has assured Nigerians that the Police Act 2020 which lays foundation for a lot of reforms will be implemented.

He made this known when the minister of Youths and Sports paid him a Courtesy visit in Abuja

The outrage over recent activities of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad is still fresh in the public space

The anger of citizens, especially youths, come from years of enduring undue harassment by FSARS officers which have gone unchecked

Their recent actions attracted condemnations even from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Speaker House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila.

It prompted a swift reaction from the Inspector General of Police

Now Nigerians wait keenly to see if he will enforce his ban on SARS and other tactical squads from carrying out stop and search routines across the country.

The Minister of Youths and Sports is to deliberate on how unnecessary harassment of youths by police officers can be curtailed.

The Inspector General of Police told the minister that a stern warning has been issued to commissioners of police in charge of FSARS State commands and that of the FCT as well as their supervisory Zonal Assistant inspector

general of police. They will be held liable for any misconduct within their area of responsibility .

The Minister of Youths and Sports acknowledges that the youths need to play part by being civil, law abiding and open opportunities created by Government to improve their lot.

The Nigerian Police Force wants members of the public to exercise patience as it has measures put in place to check the excesses of SARS.