The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, says fake news is inimical to the growth and unity of Nigeria.

Adamu is currently in Ondo State to meet with the rank and file in the state police command.

He said the protest is not only about EndSARS but to destabilize the current government

He commended the police for showing great respect to human lives when the protest was on in the country.

Adamu is also expected to pay a courtesy visit to the Ondo state Governor , Rotimi Akeredolu.