The Inspector general of police , Mohammed Adamu has arrived Benin city ,Edo state on an inspection tour of police stations and other public properties that were vandalized by Hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests .

While in Edo state, the police boss is expected to pay courtesy visit to the state governor Godwin Obaseki and to the Oba of Benin as well as address the officers and men of the command.

The Inspector General of Police has been on a tour of Police formations and commands around the country in the aftermath of the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests in parts of the country, he had earlier visited Lagos State.