The Inspector General of Police,Mohammed Adamu,has condemned the unprofessional conduct and misuse of firearms by a policeman at Ebem Ohafia, Abia State which led to the death of Mr. Ifeanyi Arunsi.

A press release signed by the Force Public Relations, Frank Mba confirmed that the IGP has set-up a Special Investigation Panel to carry out investigation into the incident.

The Panel will also review police actions and inactions prior, during and after the death of Mr. Ifeanyi Arunsi and the circumstances surrounding the attack on the police station and damage to property.

The IGP has also ordered the immediate deployment of CP Janet Agbede as the new Commissioner of Police, Abia State.

She takes over from CP Okon Ene who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.