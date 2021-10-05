Breaking News

IGP Redeploys Anambra CP, Olofu, replaces him with Echeng

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of a new Commissioner of Police (CP) to Anambra State.

The new CP, Echeng Eworo Echeng, takes over from CP Tony Olofu who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The IGP has also ordered the deployment of a detachment of NPF Special Forces to Anambra State to bolster and complement the ongoing peace-building efforts of the Nigeria Police Operation Restore Peace in Anambra State.

The IGP, who is particularly concerned with the renewed incidents of attacks on innocent individuals and symbol of State Authority in the State, ordered the new Commissioner of Police to mobilize both kinetic and non-kinetic law enforcement and crime fighting approaches to reverse the negative trend, reclaim public spaces from hoodlums and restore public peace in the State.

CP Echeng, who until his recent posting, was the Commissioner of Police in-charge of Bayelsa State, holds a First Degree in History from the University of Maiduguri.

An experienced peace-builder, he received extensive training on global peace support operations at Mission Training Cell, Kielce, Poland, amongst other tactical and leadership courses.

He has also served as a former Police Component Commander, Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Zonal CID, Zone-13, Ukpo, Anambra State, amongst other key positions.

The IGP has charged the new Police Chief to work with other Stakeholders and patriotic forces in Anambra State to restore law and order leveraging on his professional experience.

The IGP also called on Ndi-Anambra to support and cooperate with the new Commissioner of Police in his task of protecting the lives and property of all.

His posting is with immediate effect.

