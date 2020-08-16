As part of preparations toward the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo States, as well as efforts by the Police High Command to curb the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the country.

the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered Commissioners of Police in all States and the FCT to immediately begin actions to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any individual or groups in possession of prohibited firearms.

In addition, the directive is targeted at addressing the increase and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country .

Meanwhile, Commissioners of Police in all the States and the FCT have been directed to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and security outfits in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with laws guiding their establishment and operations.