IGP engages stakeholders in Katsina to end incessant attacks, kidnapping

FRSC issues advisory on failed Kabba-O ... The federal Road Safety Corps has notified members of the motoring pub [...]

Obaseki commiserates with Sahara Repor ... Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the Publishe [...]

Just In: Police confirm death of Omoye ... Edo state police command has Confirmed the death of one Sowore Felix O [...]

Watch Out: Mind-blowing episode of #Is ... Top of the morning to you!!! Another amazing Saturday is here With few [...]

Police restrict movement as Kaduna hol ... The streets of Kaduna state have been deserted in compliance with poli [...]

IGP engages stakeholders in Katsina to ... The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has engaged the cri [...]

NCC Shutdown GLOBACOM signals in Zamfa ... The Nigerian Communications Commission has directed the management of [...]