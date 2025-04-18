The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has inaugurated the newly completed Nigeria Police Intelligence School in Kwara State.

The Intelligence School is expected to serve as a hub to train officers in modern intelligence techniques to combat all forms of crime, terrorism, and other security threats.

IGP Egbetokun emphasised the need for a proactive, intelligence-led, and community-oriented approach to policing.

He also stressed the significance of collaboration between the police, academic institutions, and communities in fostering a safe and secure environment for all citizens.

Mr Egbetokun noted that continuous training, capacity building, adoption of modern technologies, and collaboration between the police, academic institutions, and communities will help foster a safe and secure environment for Nigerians.