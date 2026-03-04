The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has unveiled a sweeping reform agenda for the Nigeria Police Force, declaring zero tolerance for misconduct as he moves to reposition the Force ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking at the inaugural conference with Strategic Police Managers at the Peacekeeping Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, Disu described the gathering as the beginning of a defining chapter in the history of the Force following his assumption of office.

He said leadership within the Police must be anchored on responsibility, discipline and service to the Nigerian people, stressing that public trust remains the bedrock of effective policing.

According to the IGP, professionalism, accountability and transparency would no longer be mere slogans but enforceable standards under his administration.

He warned that abuse of power, corruption, extortion, unlawful arrest and other unprofessional conduct would not be tolerated. Senior officers, he said, must lead by example, uphold the highest ethical standards and respect human rights to sustain public confidence.

To reinforce discipline, Disu announced plans to strengthen and insulate accountability mechanisms within the Force. He said the Force Provost, Complaints Response Unit and X-Squad would be empowered to investigate allegations of misconduct independently, adding that no officer would be shielded by rank or position.

Those found culpable, he warned, would face swift disciplinary measures, including dismissal and prosecution where necessary.

On institutional reforms, the IGP disclosed that recruitment processes would be comprehensively reviewed to ensure only individuals of sound character and competence are enlisted. He added that training curricula would be modernised to address evolving security threats and align with global best practice, with renewed emphasis on continuous professional development and specialised training.

Disu also announced a shift toward intelligence-led, evidence-based and technology-driven policing. He said the Force would invest in modern investigative tools, digital and cyber forensics, data analytics, surveillance technologies and scientific crime scene management to enhance proactive crime prevention.

Reaffirming his commitment to community policing, he directed Commissioners of Police to sustain engagement with traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups and civil society organisations, noting that security is a shared responsibility.

With the 2027 elections approaching, the IGP underscored the Force’s critical role in election security management. He assured Nigerians that the Police would remain impartial and neutral in all electoral engagements and enforce the law without fear or favour.

The Force, he said, would secure the electoral process before, during and after the polls, protect voters and officials and safeguard democratic institutions and critical infrastructure. Any officer found engaging in partisanship or violating electoral laws would face decisive disciplinary action.

Disu also pledged sustained attention to officers’ welfare, including housing, remuneration, pensions and healthcare, noting that improved morale would enhance service delivery.

He expressed appreciation to Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him and assured Nigerians of his commitment to serve with integrity and dedication to national security.