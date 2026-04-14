The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has pledged to personally take the grievances of retired police officers to President Bola Tinubu, as part of renewed efforts to resolve lingering pension and welfare concerns within the Force. Disu made the commitment during a meeting with a delegation of retired…...

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has pledged to personally take the grievances of retired police officers to President Bola Tinubu, as part of renewed efforts to resolve lingering pension and welfare concerns within the Force.

Disu made the commitment during a meeting with a delegation of retired officers on Monday, where pension and gratuity issues dominated discussions.

The meeting, according to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placide, forms part of ongoing efforts by the police leadership to address longstanding welfare issues affecting serving and retired personnel.

According to the police chief, the challenges surrounding pensions and salaries remain pressing and require urgent attention. He, however, urged the retirees to remain patient as the Force leadership works through administrative processes to secure lasting solutions.

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In what he described as a strategic approach to addressing the concerns, Disu outlined a two-pronged mechanism to amplify the voices of retired officers at the highest level of government.

He said retirees would be allowed to channel their petitions directly through his office, with a promise to personally present such submissions to the President in advocacy for the signing of the pension reform bill.

“In a landmark commitment to the welfare of the Force’s veterans, the Inspector General of Police outlined two distinct avenues to ensure retirees’ grievances reach the highest levels of government: first, through an executive liaison mechanism, retirees are encouraged to submit petitions directly to the IGP, who pledged to personally present these documents to the President in advocacy for the signing of the pension bill; second, by guaranteeing security for civic expression, the IGP assured that retirees’ rights will be respected and that full protection will be provided should they choose to embark on peaceful demonstrations to press their demands,” the statement reads.

The IGP also assured that retirees would be granted full security coverage should they opt for peaceful demonstrations to press home their demands, stressing that their rights to lawful expression would be respected.

Beyond pensions, Disu announced plans to support the families of retired officers, particularly by improving employment opportunities for their children in future police recruitment exercises.

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He maintained that the welfare of retired personnel remains a priority, insisting that “the dignity and financial security of retired officers are non-negotiable.”