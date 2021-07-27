The Inspector-general of police (IGP)Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has decorated 24 Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) with new ranks.

The IGP also announced the new Nigeria Police Manpower Development Policy during the decoration of twenty-four (24) newly promoted Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja on Monday.

The AIGs’ decoration is the first step in a process that would see the Police Service Commission honor a total of 167 Senior Police Officers who were recently accepted by the Police Service Commission after the IGP recommended them.

According to the IGP, the Force’s Manpower Development Policy is a deliberate protocol for identifying, elevating, and positioning professionally competent officers who will act as Strategic Police Managers, driving the new policing vision and putting strategies in place to respond to current and emerging security threats in the country.

For enhanced police service delivery, the Policy also promotes human capacity development and police officer welfare.

The IGP, while congratulating the newly promoted officers, charged them to deploy their wealth of experience to support his leadership mission of positively changing the policing and internal security narratives in the country. He also encouraged the officers to discharge the schedules of their new rank within the dictates of the law and the policing expectations of the citizens.

The IGP expressed his appreciation to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for consistently committing to the Nigeria Police reform Agenda. He thanked the Police Service Commission for supporting and aiding the new human capacity development of the Force and equally appreciated the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, the Senate and House Committees on Police Affairs, for their support to the police modernization, re-orientation and re-equipment drive.

Dignitaries at the Decoration Ceremony were the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammed Maigari Dingyadi, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, MFR, mni, NPOM, Members of the Force Management Team, Traditional Leaders, amongst other dignitaries.