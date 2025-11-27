The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has confirmed the withdrawal of 11,566 police officers previously assigned to Very Important Personalities (VIPs), following a directive from President Bola Tinubu.

Egbetokun announced the development on Thursday during a meeting with senior police officers in Abuja, stating that the presidential order has given him full authority to implement the recall without interference.

He noted that no VIP would challenge the withdrawal since the instruction came directly from the President.

The IGP urged officers to remain professional and dedicated to securing the country, emphasising the need for sustained efforts to prevent criminal activities nationwide.

He added that the Nigeria Police Force will continue to work closely with other security agencies to address ongoing security challenges and ensure national safety.