Senator representing Oyo South, Kola Balogun has called for full equipping of local security outfits with arms to defeat insecurity in the state.

The lawmaker made this call while speaking with residents of the Igangan Community.

Senator Balogun who also demanded the adoption of state policing in the country said that is the only way through which crisis and other criminal activities can be defeated in the country.

He added that this would also allow security agencies respond swiftly to crisis in their various jurisdictions.

While addressing the king, his chiefs and the residents on the destruction of the Asigangan’s palace the lawmaker said efforts are ongoing to build a new palace for the king

He condoled with those who lost their properties and loved ones during the attack and prayed God repose the souls of the departed.

The Asigangan of Igangan land, Oba Adewuyi Olaoye called on relevant authorities to come to their aid as they can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.