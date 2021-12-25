Ife Priest regains freedom after six months in DSS custody

There was jubilation galore at the residence of the parents of Dada Ifasooto in Oda town in Akure South local government area of Ondo state as he returned six months after he was detained by DSS officials.

Ifasooto, an Ifa priest was whisked away from Ikere- Ekiti to Abuja over alleged romance with Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho .

Residents of Oda community joined the Ifasooto’s family to celebrate over his release.

The highly elated Ifa priest couldn’t hide his joy, stressing that he was wrongfully arrested.

He added that he has not met or worked with Yoruba Nation agitator before he was detained