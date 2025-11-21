The Food, Beverage, and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) has cautioned that Nigeria could lose over N2 trillion in investments if the planned ban on sachet alcoholic drinks and alcoholic beverages in PET or glass bottles below 200ml is implemented by December 31. The union called on the fed...

The Food, Beverage, and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) has cautioned that Nigeria could lose over N2 trillion in investments if the planned ban on sachet alcoholic drinks and alcoholic beverages in PET or glass bottles below 200ml is implemented by December 31.

The union called on the federal government to reconsider the ban, warning that the Senate’s directive to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) could trigger severe socioeconomic consequences across the sector.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, FOBTOB President Jimoh Oyibo emphasized the potential fallout, stating, “Repealing the order would avert the grave repercussions that would most definitely follow the ban, especially by saving approximately 5.5 million jobs, both direct and indirect.”

Oyibo urged the Senate to conduct a public hearing, insisting that all stakeholders be given the opportunity to present their views before any enforcement action.

“For a fair hearing and to demonstrate good faith, the Senate should invite relevant stakeholders to a Public Hearing to ‘hear the other side’ and be adequately informed to make an informed decision,” he said.

READ ALSO: Coalition Backs NAFDAC Ahead Of Nationwide Ban On Sachet Alcohol

He noted that a similar ban imposed by NAFDAC last year was suspended after labour protests and a public hearing organized by the House of Representatives. “During that process, all stakeholders, including NAFDAC, made submissions that led to a directive for the agency to engage manufacturers and review its approach,” Oyibo explained.

The union leader added that the Ministry of Health later granted a one-year extension to allow for the development of a comprehensive National Alcohol Policy, which was validated in October 2025 with active NAFDAC involvement.

Oyibo urged lawmakers to review and endorse the validated policy, describing it as a multi-sectoral framework developed after last year’s public hearing, when the initial call for the ban was raised. He stressed that the Senate should consider the entire alcoholic beverage value chain—including formal and informal workers and legitimate local manufacturers—before approving enforcement.

Highlighting the economic stakes, Oyibo warned that nearly N2 trillion invested in machinery and raw materials could be wasted, while over 500,000 direct workers and an estimated five million indirect workers, including suppliers, distributors, marketers, and logistics operators, could lose their livelihoods.

“Nearly N2 trillion worth of investments in machinery and raw materials could be lost. Indigenous Nigerian manufacturers risk total collapse, discouraging future investments.

“Smuggling and the circulation of unregulated alcoholic products may skyrocket, worsening public health dangers. Government tax revenue could decline sharply as factories shut down or scale back operations.

“With rising unemployment and no safety nets, this ban will plunge families into poverty. The very children the policy claims to protect may be forced out of school if their parents lose their jobs,” he added.