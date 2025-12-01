Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has celebrated former Minister of Information and elder statesman, Professor Jerry Gana, on his 80th birthday, describing his contributions to national development as exemplary and enduring. In a statement issued on Monday, Idris join...

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has celebrated former Minister of Information and elder statesman, Professor Jerry Gana, on his 80th birthday, describing his contributions to national development as exemplary and enduring.

In a statement issued on Monday, Idris joined family, friends, colleagues and admirers across the country and beyond in honouring the renowned scholar, statesman and public servant.

He also commended the launch of Gana’s new book, “Jerry Gana, Stewardship and Integrity.”

Idris said Professor Gana’s life embodies “uncommon dedication to national development, outstanding public service, and unwavering integrity,” noting that his influence has spanned academia, governance and national unity.

According to the Minister, Gana’s tenure as Minister of Information and Culture laid “foundations that continue to shape the communication and public enlightenment landscape,” while his wider contributions to democratic consolidation and civic responsibility remain instructive for current and future leaders.

He added that the newly launched book is both a celebration of Gana’s legacy and a valuable resource for scholars, policymakers and young Nigerians seeking examples of responsible and ethical leadership.

On behalf of the Ministry, Idris congratulated Professor Gana on reaching the milestone age of 80 and prayed for continued health, strength and fulfilment for the celebrant.

Professor Gana marked his birthday alongside the public presentation of his latest publication on Monday, December 1, 2025.