Internally Displaced Persons in Abagana in Benue are currently living in fear after suspected herdsmen attacked the camp and killed at least seven displaced persons.

They said they can no longer live in peace since the incident happened and called on the government to urgently address the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has blamed the killings on the federal government’s failure to urgently address the situation.

He warned that residents of the state may result to self help if the federal government failed to do what is expected of it.