The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, says Nigerian youth are crucial to the nation’s anti-corruption fight.

At a youth engagement event in Osun to commemorate the 2025 International Children’s Day, the commission urged students to embrace integrity and become champions of ethical leadership.

There was a vibrant display of intellect and creativity as young Nigerians gathered to debate, act, and engage on one of the country’s most pressing issues—corruption.

Organised as part of a youth civic engagement initiative by the ICPC in collaboration with the Osun State Government, the event served as a platform to inspire the next generation of change-makers.

Underscoring the importance of personal responsibility, the ICPC emphasized that the fight against corruption must begin with the individual—through honesty, fairness, and active civic engagement

The Osun State Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole, urged families to strengthen the nation’s moral fabric through character education, transparency, and role modeling.

Other speakers highlighted the impact of youth-led activities in shaping policy, changing societal attitudes, and building a future where corruption is no longer tolerated.

From drama performances exposing the dangers of corruption to debates offering practical solutions, the young participants demonstrated that they are not only aware but ready to lead the charge for a better Nigeria..