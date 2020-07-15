The suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Ibrahim Magu has been released on bail.

Mister Magu was detained ten days ago after appearing before a Presidential panel investigating his activities while he served as the Chairman of the anti-graft commission.

On Friday last week, lawyers to Mr. Magu applied to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for bail.

The Inspector-General earlier today denied responsibility for Mr. Magu’s detention and asked him to redirect his application to the Presidential panel.

Mr. Magu is being questioned for allegation raised in a memo by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

He is accused of insubordination, financial misconducts, and other offenses