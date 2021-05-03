Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami said the Federal Government of Nigeria is working tirelessly to ensure the return of looted Nigerian assets kept outside the country’s territorial boundaries.

The AGF noted that moment from now, Nigeria expects the return of £4.2m seized from the associates of convicted fomer Governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

This is contained in a statement signed by Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, made available to newsmen

The statement stressed that sometimes when a country transfers funds, it may take a time more than expected due to some documentations.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and other relevant government agencies will keep the general public informed when the Ibori loot are received

the Federal Government of Nigeria is in touch with the government of the United Kingdom on the matter