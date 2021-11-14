Ibom Air to add 10 more aircraft to its fleet

Governor of Akwa, Ibom Udom Emmanuel has announced that the state would add ten more A220-300 series to Ibom Air’s fleet.

He made the announcement at an event honoring Obong Etim Abia’s 85th birthday as the Paramount Ruler of Eket in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

“As I am leaving here, we are signing fresh agreements that will give us 10 brand new A220-300 Air Buses, so that even when I leave office, it will remain an enduring legacy,’’ he said.

The governor also expressed his commitment to ensuring that the Eket Stadium, International Market, roads, and other development projects in the area are of the highest quality.

He stressed that the peculiarities of the Eket terrain were taken into consideration before projects were approved to be sited in the area to ensure that they stood the test of time.

He urged residents of Eket to be patient, while assuring them that all of the projects would be completed and appreciated long after he was gone.

Climate and weather conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other natural occurrences, according to Gov. Emmanuel, have slowed the pace of work.

“People have said a lot of things about developments and projects. Your Majesty, we have had major challenges in the past two years that we never envisaged in governance.

“In 2020, nobody could do much because of COVID-19. In 2021, we were poised for infrastructure development, but the volume of rainfall has been unprecedented,’’ the governor explained.

He congratulated the Obong on his 85th birthday and spoke glowingly of the endearing characteristics of the Eket patriarch.

“In life, I watch out for two things in any leader and in any human being; character and charisma.

“As a paramount ruler, your character to me is your charm that inspires devotion in others, including me,’’ the governor said.

He added that the Obong’s charisma drew people to him and endeared him to others, and that the paramount ruler possessed both qualities.

Gov. Emmanuel lauded the Eket royal father’s initiative of using the special event to honour some illustrious sons of the land with the prestigious title of “Mkpisong Ekid’’.

He thanked his Eket people for their support and urged all stakeholders to work together to keep the peace in order to bring more positive development to the area.