At a brief hearing on Wednesday, Magistrate Olanrewaju Salami of the Samuel Ilori Courthouse, Ogba, Lagos, dismissed the case following the decision of the Lagos Airport Police Command to withdraw the charges unconditionally.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Olubunmi Adeitan told the court the withdrawal was based on new facts presented to the command after Monday’s arraignment.

Lead defence counsel, Adams Otakpe confirmed he had no objection to the withdrawal.

In his ruling, Magistrate Salami accepted the position of both counsel and struck out the charges. He, however, advised the 26-year-old to always exercise wisdom in future, regardless of provocation, noting that she had played a role in the controversy.