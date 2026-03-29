Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibarapaland have formally endorsed the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, to contest the 2027 governorship election in the State.

The announcement came during a well-attended PDP Ibarapaland Stakeholders’ Zonal Meeting in Igboora, Ibarapa Central Local Government Area, which was initially convened to discuss a planned visit by Governor Seyi Makinde but evolved into a strategic political gathering.

At the meeting, party leaders and grassroots mobilisers expressed confidence in Ogundoyin’s leadership, loyalty to the party, and contributions to legislative stability, calling on him to formally declare his governorship ambition.

In response, the Speaker pledged readiness to join the race, describing the endorsement as a reflection of the collective aspirations of Ibarapaland and Oyo State residents.

The gathering drew an influential mix of government officials and party stalwarts, including Hon. Anthony Adebayo Adepoju (Ibarapakan), State Commissioners Hon. Ademola Ojo and Hon. Wasilat Adegoke, PDP Chairman for Oyo South Senatorial District Alhaji Kamoru Adeyemi, and the three local government PDP chairmen from Ibarapa East, North, and Central.

Ogundoyin later visited his constituency in Ibarapa East, where another meeting of PDP stakeholders reaffirmed their support and discussed grassroots mobilization to strengthen unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

The endorsements signal strong momentum for the Speaker as he steps forward to contest the governorship, with party leaders emphasizing that his candidacy reflects both loyalty and popular demand from the grassroots.