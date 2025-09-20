The ancient city of Ibadan is filled with excitement as preparations reach their peak for the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Senator) Rashidi Ladoja. Large billboards congratulating the former governor and elaborate preparations for Aso Ebi across the city signal a grand celebra...

Large billboards congratulating the former governor and elaborate preparations for Aso Ebi across the city signal a grand celebration ahead.

Organised jointly by the Oyo State Government and the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), the festivities will span eight days from Monday, September 22, to Saturday, October 4, highlighting the city’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

The celebrations will begin with an inter-religious prayer at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, followed by ARUSA, a stage play chronicling the lineage of Ibadan monarchs.

A cultural fiesta featuring music, dance, and artistry will take place at Olubadan Stadium, while a Coronation Lecture by renowned historian Prof. Toyin Falola will examine the historical significance of the Olubadan throne.

The fourth day coincides with Oba Ladoja’s birthday, marked by Islamic prayers and a mega praise and worship concert.

Coronation Day, the centerpiece of the events, will be held at Mapo Hall, drawing dignitaries, traditional rulers, and political leaders nationwide.

A grand reception will follow at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium.

Christian and Muslim thanksgiving services, as well as the traditional Isese ceremony at Osemeji, Oja’ba, will round off the celebrations.

The Olubadan stool, founded in the 19th century, is unique in Yorubaland for its merit-based rotational succession system, alternating between civil (Otun) and military (Balogun) lines. Oba Ladoja, who has navigated a storied political career as a senator and former governor, emphasised that his ascension is a matter of tradition and service, not politics.

Having previously faced controversies over chieftaincy succession, Oba Ladoja accepted the ceremonial beaded crown in August 2024, ensuring adherence to Ibadan’s hierarchical and democratic customs.

Political observers note that the former governor’s influence in state politics remains significant, and his coronation is expected to draw a large gathering of political and social elites, boosting Ibadan’s economy with full hotel bookings and bustling local markets.

Amb. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a chieftain of the NNPP, lauded Oba Ladoja’s ascension, expressing optimism that his reign will usher in peace and development for Ibadanland.