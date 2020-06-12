The Special Adviser on Media, Communication and Strategy to the governor of Edo state, Crusoe Osagie has reacted to the disqualification of his principal from participating in the June 22 party primaries.

He described the decision as a mockery of the democratic process.

@OfficialAPCNg Screening committee disqualifies Godwin Obaseki from participating in the governorship primary of the party slated for June 22. pic.twitter.com/A1x1ssmEgo — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) June 12, 2020

The governor said he will not appeal the unjust outcome of the evaluation and screening process which disqualified him and two other aspirants.

Party members and supporters of Governor Obaseki have been asked to remain calm and await further directives.