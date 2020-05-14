National Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has ended with a strong assurance that Mr. President will do whatever it takes to secure the country.

The National Security Adviser to the President, Major General Babagana Monguno (retired) told state house correspondents that the security council was first briefed by the secretary to the government of the federation on the gains and challenges in the national response plan against COVID-19.

The National Security Adviser disclosed that memos were also presented in relation to the current security challenges faced by Nigerians and Mr. President noted the issues raised and has given directive to developing strategies against the rising insecurity.

The meeting chaired by the president had in attendance the vice president, secretary to the government of the federation, ministers of interior and defence, service chiefs and the inspector general of police.