I will defeat all Terrorists before handover – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to crush terrorists across Nigeria before he hands over power in 2023.

President Buhari made the promise while speaking at a State Banquet organised by Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i to round off the President’s visit to Kaduna State.

Advertisement

He also commended the State Government’s support to security agencies, saying the establishment of a ministry dedicated to internal security was a good step to tackle the menace .

In his remarks, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, solicited for more military actions to end or subdue the activities of terrorists in the State.

Advertisement

“We believe that further military actions and more boots on the ground are needed to stop the terrorists that menace our people.

“But as we tackle security, we must also move forward with the things that our resources and planning enable us to do to make life better for our people,” he stated.